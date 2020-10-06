CBP officers find meth, heroin in Jeep’s speaker box

A Rio Grande City woman faces drug smuggling charges after she was arrested Saturday attempting to enter the United States with meth and heroin in her car, records show.

Jennifer Audrey Guerrero is facing drug possession and import charges after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered illegal narcotics within her vehicle.

Guerrero, 42, was referred for a secondary inspection after attempting to enter the country at the Hidalgo port of entry Saturday driving a Jeep Cherokee, the record shows.

“During secondary inspections, CBPOs scanned the vehicle through Z-Portal X-Ray and noticed (an) anomaly in the speaker box of the vehicle. CBPOs utilized a narcotic detection canine to inspect the vehicle with a positive alert for the possible presence of narcotics within the speaker box,” the complaint against Guerrero states.

As a result, CBP officers discovered more than 33 kilos of meth, and 2 kilograms of heroin, the record shows.

“The crystal methamphetamine was loosely sealed in each of the two speaker boxes. The heroin was bundled up in two different packages concealed within the crystal methamphetamine,” the document states.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents interviewed Guerrero after she was detained.

During this interview, Guerrero agreed to speak to agents and subsequently admitted to “smuggling narcotics into the United States for financial gain,” the document shows.

An initial hearing followed by a detention hearing later this week are scheduled, records show.

If convicted of the drug charges, Guerrero could face up to 10 years in prison.