Valley View school board selects new super

The Valley View ISD Board of Trustees has selected Monica Luna as the lone finalist for the superintendent of schools post.

According to a district news release, Luna has worked in education for more than 26 years as a paraprofessional, teacher, coach, diagnostician, assistant principal, principal, executive director and assistant superintendent at Valley View.

Luna is a Donna native who has worked with the district since 1996, the release says.

She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Texas-Pan American (now UTRGV).

“Valley View has always been my second home and having spent the large majority of my educational career here, it brings me great joy to work with my colleagues and continue building on our legacy of success,” Luna wrote in the release. “I am thankful to the Board for this opportunity, and I look forward to becoming a ‘team of eight’ with them, especially as we navigate the next few months during this pandemic.”

Valley View will now enter the 21-day waiting period required by state law for the position.