U.S. Vice President candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff wears masks as he speaks to a limited crowd as he attended a Hidalgo County Democratic Party Voter Registration Drive at Memorial Event Center on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
U.S. Vice President candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff waves as he arrives at a Hidalgo County Democratic Party Voter Registration Drive at Memorial Event Center on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Mariachis entrain the crowd before U.S. Vice President candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff attends a Hidalgo County Democratic Party Voter Registration Drive at Memorial Event Center on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A supporter waits for U.S. Vice President candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff to speak at a Hidalgo County Democratic Party Voter Registration Drive at Memorial Event Center on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Supporters listen to U.S. Vice President candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff speak at a Hidalgo County Democratic Party Voter Registration Drive at Memorial Event Center on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A supporter listens form his vehicle to U.S. Vice President candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff speak at a Hidalgo County Democratic Party Voter Registration Drive at Memorial Event Center on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Supporter sit apart as they listen to U.S. Vice President candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff speak at a Hidalgo County Democratic Party Voter Registration Drive at Memorial Event Center on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
U.S. Vice President candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff raises his arm in the air after speaking at a Hidalgo County Democratic Party Voter Registration Drive at Memorial Event Center on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
U.S. Vice President candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff holds up a campaign sign with his wife’s name on it as he attended a Hidalgo County Democratic Party Voter Registration Drive at Memorial Event Center on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A supporter listens outside of his vehicle as U.S. Vice President candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff attended a Hidalgo County Democratic Party Voter Registration Drive at Memorial Event Center on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

