Letters to the Editor: Monday, Oct. 5. 2020

Democrats criticized

This left wing BS won’t ever stop because they only believe in one thing: having it their way. You can point out everything the president has done for our country and according to them it’s all bad.

I heard man say the other day if President Trump found a cure for cancer the Democrats would complain he took jobs away from scientists. We can explain that President Trump made us finally not oil dependent on other countries, stopped Isis and killed two of the world’s most violent terrorists, created more jobs for minorities than the U.S. has ever seen and put more women in higher positions at companies than ever before. To them must be bad because Trump did it.

I guess we will see what the country wants come election — looting and rioting in the streets of all Democrat mayor- and governor-run cities and states, or safe cities with police protection.

Bill Rouillier

McAllen

A father’s compassion

The presidential debate was a hot mess, and it was hard to feel inspired by any part of it. However, there was one moment that moved me that I can’t stop thinking about, and that I wish would garner more attention.

That moment was when Joe Biden looked straight into the camera to let the world know that his son, Hunter, is a recovering drug addict who is in recovery, and that he is proud of him. That statement was clearly unscripted, unplanned for. It was filled with raw, genuine emotion. It was a statement from a father who would never shame his son, or allow someone else to, even if it meant sacrificing sitting in the chair of the highest office in the world.

It was a statement from a father who loves his children fiercely, more than his career and more than anyone else’s judgment.

In that moment we saw empathy, compassion and humanity. We have been missing those things for four years now, and it nearly brought me to tears.

I hope the parents of the 20 million Americans suffering from drug abuse felt comforted in that moment. And I hope they too are proud of their kids who have gotten themselves into recovery and are trying to better themselves.