Letters to the Editor: Monday, Oct. 5. 2020

Democrats criticized
This left wing BS won’t ever stop because they only believe in one thing: having it their way. You can point out everything the president has done for our country and according to them it’s all bad.
I heard man say the other day if President Trump found a cure for cancer the Democrats would complain he took jobs away from scientists. We can explain that President Trump made us finally not oil dependent on other countries, stopped Isis and killed two of the world’s most violent terrorists, created more jobs for minorities than the U.S. has ever seen and put more women in higher positions at companies than ever before. To them must be bad because Trump did it.
I guess we will see what the country wants come election — looting and rioting in the streets of all Democrat mayor- and governor-run cities and states, or safe cities with police protection.
Bill Rouillier
McAllen
A father’s compassion
The presidential debate was a hot mess, and it was hard to feel inspired by any part of it. However, there was one moment that moved me that I can’t stop thinking about, and that I wish would garner more attention.
That moment was when Joe Biden looked straight into the camera to let the world know that his son, Hunter, is a recovering drug addict who is in recovery, and that he is proud of him. That statement was clearly unscripted, unplanned for. It was filled with raw, genuine emotion. It was a statement from a father who would never shame his son, or allow someone else to, even if it meant sacrificing sitting in the chair of the highest office in the world.
It was a statement from a father who loves his children fiercely, more than his career and more than anyone else’s judgment.
In that moment we saw empathy, compassion and humanity. We have been missing those things for four years now, and it nearly brought me to tears.
I hope the parents of the 20 million Americans suffering from drug abuse felt comforted in that moment. And I hope they too are proud of their kids who have gotten themselves into recovery and are trying to better themselves.
Monica Gri
Houston
Support Thrive Act
According to the World Bank, 250 million children under the age of 5 are at risk of not reaching their developmental potential because of poverty and stunting. Child survivors who miss out on these developmental milestones are expected to lose up to 25% of their annual income once they join the work force.
What is the solution to this devastating issue? The answer is the Global Child Thrive Act.
The bipartisan Global Child Thrive Act will strengthen U.S. leadership in advancing early childhood development globally. Satisfying the bill’s reporting requirement would cost less than $500,000 over the 2020-2024 period.
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s support in combating global poverty and promising proper early childhood development is absolutely commendable. However, I urge Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to cosponsor the Global Child Thrive Act.
We must invest our time and efforts into providing and ensuring a healthy development for future generations to come.
Kayla Garcia
Mission