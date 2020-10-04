Tropical Storm Gamma moving into Gulf, may turn northward

The National Hurricane Center says a hurricane hunter plane has stalled near the Yucatan Peninsula.

Tropical Storm Gamma should continue to move little, or meander over the southern Gulf of Mexico, near the the peninsula through most of Monday.

As the storm moves into the central Gulf of Mexico, it is then expected to make 180 degree turned towards the northwest is expected on Thursday a ridge builds over the Gulf.

By the middle of the next week TS Gamma is expected to make a near 180 degree turn and head towards the northwest.