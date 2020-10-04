Toros claim second straight win in finale

RGV scored three goals in the first half and claimed a 4-2 victory over the OKC Energy FC in United Soccer League Championship action Saturday at H-E-B Park in Edinburg.

It was the first time this season that the Toros scored more than two goals and they did it in efficient fashion, finding the back of the net three times in the first half.

It was the second straight win for the Toros (2-9-3) after starting the season winless in their first 12 matches. This was the scheduled regular-season finale for the Toros but due to games that were postponed because of COVID-19 positive test results, they may have some matches rescheduled. The USL will make an announcement for any rescheduled matches today.

Former UTRGV player Kyle Edwards scored for the third straight game, collecting his third goal of the season in the sixth minute. It was the quickest home goal For the Toros of the 2020 season.

Juan Azocar scored his first goal of the season off a header in the 39th minute to give RGV a 2-1 lead, one the Toros would not relinquish.

An own goal gave the Toros a 3-1 lead in the 43rd minute and Juan Carlos Obregon made it 4-1 with a top shelf goal in the 67th minute.

“I think we limited our mistakes in the back and we really didn’t give them anything silly,” RGV head coach Gerson Echeverry said. “It is tough to say after you score four goals that maybe we could’ve been a little sharper in front of the goal, but we could’ve easily scored six, maybe seven goals. So, for me I was happy in regard to the opportunities that we created.”

For the second straight home game, fans were allowed in the stands. Now the Toros will wait to see if they will be back on the pitch with a makeup game.

“I thought the work rate that everybody did was important so we are going to check the GPS’ to see what kind of high speed running everybody was doing and then we will be able to see what the total catapult was and hopefully prepare and see if we will be playing on Tuesday or not.” Echeverry said.