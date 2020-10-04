Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Blessing of the animals Joel Martinez - October 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Catholic prest Jesus Paredes sprinkles holy water onto the head of a small dog named Han, held by Sara De Leon as people and animals participate in the annual Blessing of the Animals in front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Catholic priest Jesus Paredes bless pets from the curb as people and animals participate in the annual Blessing of the Animals in front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A small puppy named Pinky is held up after being blessed as people and animals participate in the annual Blessing of the Animals in front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A small dog reacts while being blessed with holy water as people and animals participate in the annual Blessing of the Animals in front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A small dog named Stormy is held out of a car window as it is bless by Catholic priest Jesus Paredes during the annual Blessing of the Animals in front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Catholic priest Jesus Paredes blesses animals as they drive up during the annual Blessing of the Animals in front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Catholic priest Jesus Paredes blesses animals as they drive up during the annual Blessing of the Animals in front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Catholic priest Jesus Paredes bless pets from the curb as people and animals participate in the annual Blessing of the Animals in front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A turtle named Coco is bless from a car window as people and animals participate in the annual Blessing of the Animals in front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A statue of Francis of Assisi greets cars the drive up to the curb as people and animals participate in the annual Blessing of the Animals in front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local doctor named Texas Dentist of the Year Census outreach in Brownsville included barbacoa giveaway Toros claim second straight win in finale Committee approves bill to add Fort Brown to Palo Alto Battlefield National Park Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa to address McAllen Chamber Government Affairs Council