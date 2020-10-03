The Chamber’s Government Affairs Council will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, via Zoom.

Guest speaker will be state Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa. The council will receive information regarding the upcoming legislative session, scheduled to run from Jan. 12, 2021, through May 31, 2021.

This past session, Hinojosa put South Texas at the forefront of critical discussions and secured millions of dollars in funding that will help stimulate our local economies, and increase crucial services for our most vulnerable populations, including the young, elderly, sick, and poor. He concentrated his time to successfully pass important legislation related to education, healthcare, water, transportation, jobs and workforce development, veterans and criminal justice.

Hinojosa served as the Senate President Pro Tempore of the Texas Senate in the 84th Texas Legislature, and currently serves as Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Vice Chair of the Senate Redistricting Committee, and serves on the Senate Committees on Natural Resources & Economic Development, Transportation, Agriculture, and Texas Ports. Senator Hinojosa proudly represents the counties of Nueces, Jim Wells, Brooks, and part of Hidalgo County.

Members can participate by contacting Michelle Rodriguez to receive a link to attend by calling (956) 682-2871 or email mrodriguez@mcallenchamber.com.