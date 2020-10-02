Tropical Depression 25 forms in the Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression has formed in the northwest Caribbean.

Forecasters say satellite images indicate cloudiness and showers that are part of a low pressure system in the Caribbean Sea have become better organized and the closed circulation of the storm has become better defined.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter plane will fly into Tropical Depression 25 later today. The disturbance is likely to become a tropical storm by the time it nears the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

The government of Mexico has issued warnings and watches for part of the peninsula.