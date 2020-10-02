Do you agree or disagree with these letters to the editor? Join in the conversation by submitting your own letter to the editor.

Defending Republicans

A recent letter writer writes, “Mr. Longoria needs to take off his rose-colored glasses and take a good look at Mr. Trump’s actions when it comes to COVID-19. He has done a lousy job and not a great job like he claims. Mr. Longoria, go tell all those people from the Valley who have lost love ones and were not even able to say goodbye. Tell them that Mr. Trump did a great job protecting the love ones they just lost” (Sept. 28).

The writer’s talking points are textbook Democratic. Biden and his minions point fingers but offer no solutions.

Former Vice President Biden called President Trump a xenophobe and racist for cutting travel from China as did the rest of the Democratic Party. Even U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez did a hit piece column blaming Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and President Trump.

I think everyone did what they could to stop the pandemic, Democrat as well as Republican. I don’t think Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York sent sick, elderly people from the hospital with COVID-19 back to the old-folks homes so everyone could get sick and die as they did; he was following science and the advice of medical professionals. Sadly, they were wrong.

If you want to assign blame, it’s 7,900 miles away in a place called China.

Jake Longoria

Mission

Impeach Gonzalez

From Congressman Vicente Gonzalez’s Sept. 26 Congressional Update to his Constituents:

“Congressman Gonzalez Responds to emergence of Tapes Revealing President Trump Withheld Critical Public Health Information.”

“ I spoke out against President Trump’s incomprehensible negligence after the revelation that he knew how dangerous the coronavirus could be and still did nothing about it. His blatant misuse of power for political gain has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths and massive economic damage. The United States desperately needs a commander-in-chief that is ready, willing, and able to unite this country and steer us back on course.”

Congressman Gonzalez’s first sentence is an untruth and I suspect he knows that it is. President Trump did do something about it. First he didn’t want to cause mass hysteria. That wouldn’t help. Not being a doctor or a scientist himself, President Trump followed the COVID-19 advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Dorothy Birx, both scientists who happen to be Democrats.

I believe Gonzalez’s saying that President Trump misused his power for political gain is despicable, but that’s politics for you. But Congressman Gonzalez falsely accusing President Trump for “hundreds of thousands of deaths and massive economic damage” is so outrageous and harmful to America that I believe his impeachment should be considered.

President Trump is our commander in chief. He is “ready, willing and able to unite this country and steer us back on course.” Unfortunately for all of us the left hates President Trump so much because he won the presidency in 2016, and that he refuses to bow to the Deep State, that they are determined that our country will not be united so long as he is president. Thus far they have been successful. I believe they don’t care that Americans are dying and that our economy is in shambles so long as President Trump is blamed for it.

I’m not a Republican. I am an Independent.

Darrell Williams Sr.

McAllen

No friend to military

In 1968, when more than half a million Americans were serving their country in Vietnam, Trump dodged the draft by getting a medical deferment for a bone spur in his heel. When asked by a reporter which heel it was, Trump couldn’t remember.

In 2015 Trump mocked John McCain, who had been a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, by saying, “He’s not a war hero. I like people who weren’t captured.”

In 2018 Trump canceled his visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because he didn’t want to get his hair wet. “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” he said about our fallen soldiers. On the same trip he called the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood “suckers” for getting killed.

He called George H.W. Bush a “loser” for being shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot in World War II.

I am shocked by the disrespect our president shows to the military. But nothing surpasses the outrage I felt when I learned that Trump was informed that Russia was paying bounties to the Taliban to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan. What did he do about it? Worse than nothing. He rewarded Russia by pushing for them to be allowed to rejoin the G7 and sending a $5.7 million aid package to Vladimir Putin.

We need a president who respects and protects our military. Vote Trump out.

Philip Riffe

Austin

