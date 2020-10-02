Donald Trump Jr. luncheon in McAllen postponed after president tests positive for COVID-19

A luncheon featuring Donald Trump Jr. slated to be held in McAllen on Friday has been postponed following the positive COVID-19 tests of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, and the self-isolation of Trump Jr.

The Hidalgo County Republican Party announced the news on social media Friday, writing that Trump Jr. and Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was also supposed to attend the event, were in close proximity to the president and others in the White House who had tested positive.

The post said Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle are currently awaiting for their COVID-19 test results.

“We humbly ask our community to pray for our President Donald J. Trump and our First Lady First Lady Melania Trump who both tested positive for corona,” it read. “Out of caution we will be postponing todays #GOTV event. Our hearts are with the entire family. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.”

Trump Jr. is still expected to attend the luncheon in McAllen at an unspecified date before Election Day, Nov. 3, the post said.

The “Get Out the Vote” luncheon was intended to include Trump Jr., Guilfoyle and a handful of other speakers.

For $50, fans of the president would get into the event and receive a copy of Trump Jr.’s latest book called “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden And The Democrats’ Defense Of The Indefensible,” which he released last month.

The Hidalgo County Republican Party announced late last month that tickets for the luncheon had been sold out.

Questions about the postponement, including about refunds, can be directed to chairwoman.hcgop@gmail.com or (956) 227-1366