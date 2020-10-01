Valley reports 29 COVID-19 deaths 

Twenty-nine deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, along with 270 new cases of the virus.

Twenty of those who died were Hidalgo County residents, according to a news release, bringing the death toll there to 1,718.

“As I look at the long-term trends, I remain optimistic that our numbers overall are increasing at a slower rate,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release. “But I remain concerned about the deaths in our county and I ask everyone to pray for those people and their families.”

County officials also confirmed 214 new cases of the virus on Thursday. The total case count there is now 32,198, but only 2,234 remain active.

The county also reported 91 individuals were released from isolation Thursday, bringing that total to 28,246.

Additionally, there are currently 173 people in local hospitals due to COVID-19, of which 55 are in intensive care units.

So far, the county has administered 165,669 virus tests so far, and 133,088 have reaped negative results.

Neighboring Cameron County reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 41 new cases of the virus.

The death toll there is now 953, and the total case count is 22,917, according to a news release.

County officials also reported 98 recoveries of the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,218.

Also on Thursday, Starr County confirmed 15 new cases of the virus, where there are now 476 active cases.

According to county officials, 3,140 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in Starr County so far, and 169 have died.

Willacy County officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in a news release, leaving the total there at 1,179.