Kyle Edwards scored off a header after a free kick and the Rio Grande Valley Toros FC defeated Austin Bold 2-0 on Wednesday at H-E-B Park in Edinburg.

It was the first win of the season for the Toros, who played in front of a home crowd for the first time since the season restart following non-play during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Toros improved to 1-9-3 on the season. Austin, in a playoff battle, fell to 4-4-7.

Juan Carlos Obregon scored the game’s final goal with a top-shelf penalty kick to make it 2-0.

It was the second goal of the season for Edwards, a UTRGV graduate.

RGV FC returns to pitch for its season-finale at 8 p.m. Saturday against Oklahoma City FC at H-E-B Park.