Participate in vaccine study

In August, my husband and I joined a national study here in the Rio Grande Valley.

It is a Phase 3 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna involving 30,000 people at sites all over the country. Their Phase 1 trial of 300 people proved that their vaccine is both safe and effective in developing antibodies to protect against the virus. This trial should confirm this on a large scale and if so, it will proceed to FDA approval and be available to everyone.

Our local site (in McAllen) is recruiting 500 people from the RGV, and are especially in need of more people in these groups: (1) Elderly, including those with conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus like diabetes; (2) Hispanics and (3) African Americans.

Injections will be either the vaccine or a placebo (saline solution). Odds are 50-50. It’s a double-blind study, where not even the people administering it here will know who gets what.

All participants will benefit by being reliably tested for COVID-19 and having their health monitored over the span of the test, which will be up to 25 months. Participants will also receive payment for being in the study.

We feel good about being part of something that may soon save many lives and prevent other effects of this dangerous pandemic. Please consider participating for the good of yourselves, your loved ones, and the good of our country.

If you are interested in this study, contact the following, and their friendly staff will be happy to answer all your questions.

Centex Studies Inc., 2020 Zinnia Ave., McAllen, TX 78504; phone (9560-540-7170.

Stay safe.

Kathy Garcia

Weslaco

Democrats’ hypocrisy

The frequently and sanctimoniously used point by leftists and their complicit radicalized media about “President Trump’s caged migrant children” is typically distorted and self-serving as usual.

The Associated Press remarked on this hypocrisy about Michelle Obama’s recent DNC keynote speech, decrying “children thrown into cages,” when in fact, “what she did not say is that the very same ‘cages’ were built and used in her husband’s administration, for the same purpose of holding migrant kids temporarily.”

The difference herein, is the left’s level of hypocrisy and fake sanctimonious rhetoric to which they’ve become so used to.