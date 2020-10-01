Gonzalez named Texas Superintendent of the Year

The Texas Association of School Boards named McAllen ISD superintendent J.A. Gonzalez Superintendent of the Year on Thursday in a virtual event.

Gonzalez is the first superintendent to win the award in the district’s history and the first to win from the Rio Grande Valley since 2009.

A release from the district detailed the ceremony.

“This award would not be possible without the entire McAllen ISD family from the Executive Leadership Team to the principals and directors, coordinators, everybody, all 3,000 employees, thank you so much,” Gonzalez said in his acceptance speech. “To our teachers, thank you for grinding and for pushing hard, even in this remote environment. And, to our wonderful students, thank you for putting us on the map. As educators, we are in the dream business. We are entrepreneurs of the human spirit and I commend every superintendent in the great state of Texas for all that you are doing for the children of our great state. I have the utmost respect for all of you.”