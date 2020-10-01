Cinemark giving away 1,000 private watch parties for Halloween

Cinemark is celebrating Halloween by giving away 1,000 Private Watch Parties – putting big screams on the big screen this Halloween.

Registration for the Private Watch Party giveaway begins Friday, Oct. 9 at 10:31 a.m. at www.cinemark.com or the Cinemark app.

A Cinemark Private Watch Party offers the opportunity to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 guests to watch a film of their choice with the group of their choice. Standard pricing for a Private Watch Party begins at $99 with no minimum concession purchase.

“Private Watch Parties have quickly become a moviegoer favorite – offering customers an exclusively immersive cinematic experience with a group they trust,” said Wanda Gierhart-Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “In this ever-changing environment, Cinemark is happy to offer an alternative way to celebrate Halloween by bringing back some of the best movies for family fun or fright and giving away 1,000 Private Watch Parties.”

The first 1,000 individuals to check out with a Halloween Private Watch Party will do so for free.

Cinemark is bringing back all-time favorite Halloween movies that will provide everything from ghostly giggles to hair-raising horror, including Beetlejuice,Hocus Pocus, Coco, Nightmare Before Christmas,Halloween (2018), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), The Addams Family (2019) and The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before (2000). Families are encouraged to come dressed for the celebration in their Halloween costumes.

Cinemark will also offer Cinemark Fright Nights throughout the month beginning on Oct. 2 with Beetlejuice and Hocus Pocus and continuing with Coco on Oct. 9; Nightmare Before Christmas and Halloween (2018) on Oct. 16; A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and The Addams Family (2019) on Oct. 23; and, finally, The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before (2000) on Oct. 30.

Cinemark says about 80 percent of its theatres re-opened across the U.S. with social distancing guidelines.