Valley reports 26 COVID-19 deaths

Along with 149 new positive cases, Hidalgo County reported 17 more deaths related to COVID-19, county Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Wednesday.

“People continue to die from this disease and that continues to be a tragedy,” Cortez said in the release. “I extend my condolences to the friends and family of these victims.”

The ages of the 17 deaths range from people in their 50s to people in their 70s.

The death toll in Hidalgo County is now at 1,698, with the total known positive cases in the county at 31,984. According to the release, 2,131 cases are active.

The county also reported 164 individuals are in area hospitals, with 62 patients being treated in intensive care units.

Additionally, the county also reported 157 individuals were released from isolation on Wednesday, meaning the individuals did not show symptoms for 10 days or a fever in three days. This increased the total number of individuals released from isolation to 28,155.

As of now, there have been 163,580 COVID-19 tests administered in Hidalgo County, with 131,295 returning negative.

In Cameron County, there were 51 new positive COVID-19 cases and nine deaths related to the virus reported on Wednesday, county Judge Eddie Trevino Jr announced in a news release.

The ages of the nine deaths range from people in their 20s to those in their 90s.

As of Wednesday, the county’s death toll is now at 944, with the total known positive cases in Cameron County now at 22,876.

Additionally, 53 individuals were reported to have recovered, raising the total number of those who recovered to 20,120.

Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon reported 18 individuals tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

As of Sunday, the county reported 461 cases are active, with 3,140 individuals reported to have recovered.

Starr County’s fatality toll remains at 167.

In Willacy County, officials received confirmation of no new positive cases on Wednesday.

Additionally, after a “deep case investigation,” according to the news release, a previous confirmed case in Willacy County was removed from the total case count because the individual lived outside of the county’s jurisdiction.

As of now, the total number of known positive cases in Willacy County is 1,179.