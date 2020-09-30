Tropical wave developing in Caribbean Sea

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave over the west-central Caribbean Sea that could develop into something more serious in the next five days.

But forecasters say it is too early to know whether the wave will have any kind of impact on South Texas or the Rio Grande Valley.

The tropical wave is expected to move westward over the next couple of days and interact with a frontal system, producing low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea later this week.

A tropical depression could form over the weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.