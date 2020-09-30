Bees attack, kill man in Starr County

A man died in Starr County on Tuesday evening after being swarmed by bees.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office, the fire department and EMS responded at around 7:30 p.m. to North San Julian Road in regards to a man who was cleaning property, the sheriff’s office said in on Facebook.

“Individual was attacked by bees and stung numerous times. Sheriff’s Deputies suspect that Individual succumbed due to the bee stings,” the release states.

The man was declared dead and an autopsy was ordered.

As of Wednesday morning, the man hadn’t been identified.