Schwarzenegger gives county $250K grant for more polling places

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger made an appearance at the Cameron County Commissioner’s Court meeting on Tuesday morning.

Schwarzenegger logged on to the virtual meeting to announce a $250,973.66 grant from the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for more polling places.

The money will fund two voting super centers where 20,000 to 24,000 county residents will be able to cast their ballots, according to a tweet from the Hollywood star.

“Thank you to Cameron County for applying for a grant! I am so pumped for the voters to have access to these voting super centers. Like I said, I owe this country everything and this is one of my best investments,” wrote Schwarzenegger.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com