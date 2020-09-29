Records: ‘Stupid argument’ preceded man’s fatal shooting wife reported as suicide

Edinburg homicide detectives believe a 35-year-old woman who reported her husband’s death as a suicide actually shot and killed the man after he decided to leave their marriage while she was 4 months pregnant.

Police arrested Lucinda Amalia Diaz on Sept. 17 and charged her with murder for the Sept. 5 death of her husband, 31-year-old Craig Chastain.

Detectives concluded that “based on inconsistencies provided by Lucinda as well as factual evidence and findings of the investigation is that Lucinda shot and killed Craig as a result of his decision to leave her and their relationship while she is four months pregnant with their child,” a probable cause affidavit states.

Facebook pages belonging to Chastain and Diaz indicate they were married on April 30.

Diaz initially told police she believed he broke a ceramic water dispenser on his head, but also said she saw the man shoot himself, according to police.

An autopsy, however, reavealed that Chastain sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back center of his head, which the forensic pathologist found to be suspicious of homicide as it was inconsistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the affidavit.

The investigation began at around 9:28 p.m. after police responded to The Village apartments at 5228 S. Sugar Road in reference to a reported suicide attempt.

Dispatch initially told the first officer on scene that Diaz said Chastain had appeared to have broken a vase over his head, but as the officer was entering the front of the apartment complex, dispatch said Diaz was now reporting that he had shot himself, the charging document states.

Authorities say Diaz waved the officer down and when the officer asked whether Chastain had shot himself, “she didn’t respond,” and when asked again, she said “that she saw him.”

The responding officer says he found Chastain laying on his stomach in front of the doorway by the living room couch. Chastain’s left cheek was on the floor and there was a large pool of blood around his head and upper body, according to the officer, who noted a wound to the lower back center of Chastain’s head, as well as parts of a broken water dispenser surrounding the man’s head.

“He observed Craig’s body to appear lifeless and that a black in color Smith and Wesson semi-automatic hand gun was approximately three feet to the right of Craig’s body with the barrel facing away from him,” the probable cause affidavit states.

The officer says in the document that the handgun appeared to have been placed on top of a wooden tray located on the couch.

Police also noted a bag of packed clothing on top of the couch near the door which they say belonged to Chastain.

“Lucinda advised him she and Craig had engaged in a ‘stupid argument’ and that he began to pack his belongings, stating he was going to leave her,” according to the affidavit.

Diaz told police that she is pregnant and that Chastain had torn the head off of a gifted teddy bear she had given him so she threw her “wedding rings” at him, told him it was over and that she was leaving him, the charging document states.

“Lucinda stated she then walked back into the bedroom, closed the door but not all of the way and then heard a loud pop. Lucinda provided that she believed Craig had punched the wall or broken something until she walked out and discovered him lying on the living room floor with blood around his head,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

When Diaz saw the broken ceramic water dispenser, she told police she believed Chastain had struck his own head.

“Lucinda appeared to have been sweating profusely or to be wet and that her right hand was covered in blood,” the charging document states.

Diaz, who said on social media that she is a teacher with the Weslaco school district, made her last public post on June 30 — a photo of her and Chastain.

She remains jailed on a $500,000 bond, records show.