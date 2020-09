Mission police identified the man found dead in a canal Monday as 23-year-old Juan Manuel Fernandez.

Police say a canal rider found the man’s body at 12:03 p.m. Monday.

Authorities have ruled his death as a homicide because of the condition of his body, but declined to elaborate further citing the ongoing investigation.

Police are trying to find out where he was between Friday afternoon and Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (956) 581 TIPS (8477).