LA JOYA — La Joya Independent School District initially canceled fall sports for its three high schools — La Joya High, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln and La Joya Palmview — on Aug. 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its prevalence in the Rio Grande Valley.

Now, just over one month later, La Joya ISD has reversed course and elected to participate in varsity fall sports such as cross-country, football, team tennis and volleyball.

“La Joya ISD Administration and School Board reassessed its participation in athletic activities and collectively decided to allow students to participate in extracurricular activities at the varsity level in the following sports: football, volleyball, cross-country, swimming, golf and all other sports commencing thereafter,” La Joya ISD stated in a news release.

The majority of RGV Class 5A and 6A schools began fall sports Monday, which was the first date local county health orders permitted high schools to host athletic activities such as practices.

Soon, the Coyotes, Huskies and Lobos will join in on the action.

“The health, safety, and well-being of our employees, students, and community remains the highest priority for La Joya ISD. Thank you for your understanding and continued support to safeguard the safety and health of our community,” the release states.

La Joya High and Juarez-Lincoln’s football teams will compete in District 31-6A along with Edinburg Economedes, Edinburg High, Edinburg North, Edinburg Vela, Mission High, PSJA High and PSJA North. District 31-6A football head coaches have already devised a plan to include both La Joya and Juarez-Lincoln in their district schedules.

La Joya Palmview football is set to compete in District 16-5A DI along with Brownsville Lopez, Brownsville Pace, Brownsville Porter, Brownsville Veterans, Donna High, McAllen High, McAllen Memorial, Mcallen Rowe and Weslaco East. Meanwhile, La Joya Palmview’s volleyball program will compete in District 30-5A against Laredo Cigarroa, Laredo Martin, Mission Veterans, Rio Grande City and Roma.

La Joya High, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln and La Joya Palmview will start practices this week with volleyball scrimmages allowed to begin Oct. 10, and football scrimmages slated to begin the following week of Oct. 16.

