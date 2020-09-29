Hidalgo County sees 158 new COVID cases

Hidalgo County reported 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 158 positive tests Tuesday.

The deaths include a man from Alamo, a man from Edinburg, three women and two men from McAllen, two women and three men from Mission, one woman and four men from Weslaco, and one woman and two men from undisclosed locations.

“Too many people continue to die from this disease,” Judge Cortez said. “I am proud that the community is taking the threat of this virus more seriously as reflected by lower numbers, but I ask for everyone to proceed with caution. I also ask for everyone’s prayers for their neighbors, friends and relatives who have died from this disease.”

With the 20 deaths, the death toll in Hidalgo County has risen to 1,681, and the total number of positive cases has risen to 31,835.

There are currently 170 people in county hospitals due to the virus, and 70 of those patients are being treated in intensive care units.

The county reported 121 people released from isolation on Tuesday, raising that total to 27,998. There are currently 2,156 net active cases.

Hidalgo County has administered 163,041 COVID-19 tests, and 130,877 of those tests yielded negative results.

Cameron County reported nine COVID-19 related deaths and 44 new cases of the virus Tuesday.

The new deaths include three women and four men from Brownsville, and one woman and a man from Harlingen.

The nine deaths raise the death toll there to 935, and the new cases raise the total number of COVID-19 cases to 22,825.

The county also reported that an additional 76 people have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 20,067.

Starr County reported four more people had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

There are currently 443 active cases there, and 3,140 people have recovered from the virus.

There have been 164 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Willacy County announced one additional case of COVID-19, raising the total there to 1,180.

The new case is reported to be a boy in his teens.