The city of Edinburg announced that it will be honoring its local veterans with a virtual Veterans Day parade in November.

The city is holding the event virtually as a safeguard for residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has scheduled the parade for Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The parade will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on the city’s cable network 1300 and the city Facebook page.

Edinburg is inviting the public to submit photos of Edinburg veterans for the virtual parade. The city is also encouraging the community to decorate the outside of their homes and businesses as a show of support and gratitude for local veterans.

“The City of Edinburg has earned the title Hometown of Heroes, not only because it is the hometown of two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, Sgt. Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Gonzalez and Pvt. Pedro Cano, as well as 87 other Fallen Heroes that served from World War I to Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, but also for the countless other brave men and women who have served in the various branches of our armed forces,” a city news release stated.

In order to participate in the virtual parade, pictures must be submitted to www.edinburgarts.com/veteransparade. At the website, a registration form can be filled out along with contact information as well as biographical details about the veteran, including years of service, rank, and military branch.

All applications must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 23. Participation in the parade is free.

Applications are also available at the Dustin M. Sekula Memorial Library, Edinburg City Hall, and the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, but they must be submitted either online or at the Dustin M. Sekula Memorial Library located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd.

For more information about the virtual parade, contact the Sekula Memorial Library at (956)383-6246 or visit www.edinburgarts.com.