Trump Jr. to participate in local GOP luncheon

McALLEN — The president’s son will be in town Friday.

The Hidalgo County GOP is hosting a luncheon with Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox personality Kimberly Guilfoyle on Friday. The event is billed as a “Get Out the Vote” luncheon and tickets will be sold at $50 a piece.

In return, attendees will receive a copy of Trump Jr.’s latest book called “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden And The Democrats’ Defense Of The Indefensible,” which he released last month.

Other speakers include Betty Cardenas, of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly, Doug Deason, president of Deason Capital, and Mano DeAyala, of Hispanic Republicans of Texas.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Valencia Events Center, 3012 S. Jackson Road in McAllen. It’s unclear whether the event is open to the public.

Email chairwoman.hcgop@gmail.com for additional event information.