McAllen opens commission chambers to public

McAllen eased its restrictions on commission meetings and opened them up to 50% in-person capacity Monday.

The meetings will now be held virtually on Zoom and in-person, the city announced via a news release Monday.

“The City of McAllen recognizes the need and importance of transparency as it governs and maintains its daily operations, while limiting exposure to employees and the public alike,” the release stated.

City officials will monitor the meeting to ensure that the number of persons in the room does not exceed the 50% capacity of the McAllen City Commission Chamber.

Residents can still continue to participate from home and can sign up to speak via Zoom.

Those wishing to make public comments via Zoom, should call the McAllen’s city secretary’s office at (956) 681-1020 by no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

Only those who sign up for public comments or zoning/variance via Zoom will be allowed to connect to the meeting with video. Additionally, no one will be able to unmute unless they ask to speak. Staff will have the power to unmute them.

City officials also noted that residents who call in from their phone will have their phone number visible on the live channel and the recorded meeting.

Residents can still watch the commission meetings on multiple outlets. McAllen residents who are Spectrum cable subscribers may watch the teleconferenced live commissioners meeting on channel MCN Spectrum 1300, starting at 5 p.m.

All others can view the meeting live at https://www.mcallen.net/departments/media/mcn-1300-live, or livestreamed on the McAllen 3-1-1 mobile app or on antenna channel KAZH-LP 57-1.