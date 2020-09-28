Cold front making its way to the Rio Grande Valley

That long awaited cold front will be passing through the Rio Grande Valley today.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports a few strong thunderstorms could form along and ahead of the cold front, possibly generating strong, gusty winds, lightning, and heavy down pours.

There’s a 30 % chance of thunderstorms today.

The NWS reports these thunderstorms could occur before 1 p.m. today. Winds will shift from the north at about 16 to 21 mph this morning.

Today’s highs will be around 85 degrees and tonight’s lows will be around 63 degrees. Tuesday’s high will be around 82 degrees and Tuesday night’s lows will be around 56 degrees.