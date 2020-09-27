Flash Briefing-NewsLocal Photo Gallery: Folkloric group Conceptos performs virtually Delcia Lopez - September 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt The dancers of folklorico group Conceptos took the stage for the first time since March at the Edinburg Auditorium on Friday, live performers in a virtual event put on by the city to showcase Latino culture for National Hispanic Heritage. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Paulina Cantu, 18, practices before a performance for a virtual audience at the city auditorium on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Members of the Conceptos dance wear their traditional Mexican attire as they get ready to perform for a virtual audience at the city auditorium on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Conceptos dancer Paulina Cantu gets ready to perform for a virtual audience at the city auditorium on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Concepto dancers perform for a virtual audience at the Edinburg Auditorium on Friday, Sept.25,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Setting the stage to perform for a virtual audience, Concepto dance members wear their traditional folklorico attire at the Edinburg Auditorium on Friday, Sept.25,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Wall of Valor unveiled in McAllen Photo Gallery: Sister Norma Pimentel in TIME 100 Republicans sue Abbott over early voting extension Jury indicts one officer in Breonna Taylor death Big money, tonight’s Lotto Texas jackpot is $44 million