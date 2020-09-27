McAllen chamber awards police chief, local publisher with annual honor

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce announced police Chief Victor Rodriguez and Sally Fraustro-Guerra are this year’s Man and Woman of the Year.

According to the chamber newsletter, Fraustro-Guerra and Rodriguez will be honored at the chamber’s annual banquet in 2021.

Fraustro-Guerra, a McAllen native, recently became the owner and publisher of the Rio Grande Valley-based magazine Socialife, and the director of the magazine’s show, in addition to working for more than 20 years as a real estate broker at Coldwell Banker La Mansion.

“Fraustro-Guerra has dedicated her time to many non-profit organizations and to the City of McAllen,” the newsletter stated.

Rodriguez is the chief of police of the McAllen Police Department. Hailing from McAllen, Rodriguez received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas Pan American — now, UTRGV — and his master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Rodriguez is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Harvard University’s Senior Executives in State and Local Government Program.

“Our heartfelt congratulations to Sally and Chief Rodriguez,” the chamber’s newsletter stated.