EDINBURG — With less than 40 days left before the election, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn made a brief campaign stop here on Saturday as recent polls indicate the three-term incumbent holds a one-digit lead over his Democratic challenger, MJ Hegar.

Cornyn appeared at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance to announce the endorsement of 100 South Texas leaders including several local elected officials.

Among them were Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, McAllen City Commissioner Javier Villalobos, Mission Mayor Amarndo O’Caña, who wasn’t present at the event, and Mission Councilman Ruben Plata.

There was also Weslaco Mayor David Suarez, Mercedes Mayor Henry Hinojosa, Sharyland Board Trustee Julio Cerda, and former Cameron County Judge Pete Sepulveda.

Additionally, there was DHR Health Board Chairman Carlos Cardenas and real estate mogul Alonzo Cantu.

Cornyn did not take any questions from the press.

Prior to the announcement, Cornyn and the local officials participated in a roundtable discussion during which the senator lent an ear to their concerns; however, that segment was not open to the press.

The visit to the Valley comes the same day that President Donald J. Trump was set to announce his nomination for the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Despite the short time left until the Nov. 3 election, Cornyn has said he supported Trump filling the vacancy.

In 2016, when Justice Antonin Scalia died 10 months before that year’s presidential election, Senate Republicans refused to hold hearings for then-President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, citing the proximity to the election.

But in remarks on the Senate floor on Monday, Cornyn claimed the circumstances were different because during Obama’s last year in office, the opposite party held the majority in the Senate.