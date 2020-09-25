It’s the longest period the Weslaco native and World Boxing Association Super Bantamweight Champion has gone without stepping inside the ring since launching his professional boxing career in 2015.

That ends tonight as Figueroa (20-0-1, 15 knockouts) is set to defend his 122-pound title belt against Damien Vazquez (15-1-1, 8 knockouts) as they clash on a stacked Showtime Championship Boxing Pay-Per-View event featuring six title fights at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“This is the most time I’ve had off, but I’ve used it wisely — I stayed consistent,” Figueroa said of training amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s been very different, very strict, but I’m thankful I have my own private gym so I was able to be consistent even while we were on lockdown for a few months. I still managed to escape and put in a few workouts. It was different, but in boxing, you have to adapt. You have to do what you have to do to be at your best.”

Figueroa will look to be at his best tonight as fights on a Showtime pay-per-view card co-headlined by the Charlo brothers, as Jermall Charlo defends his middleweight title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, and Jermell Charlo attempts to unify his WBC super welterweight title against WBA/IBF champion Jeison Rosario.

“The Heartbreaker” will square off against Vazquez, a Las Vegas native who has been quoted saying he wants to make tonight’s bout against Figueroa a “Mexican war.”

Figueroa, who has knocked out 15 of his 21 opponents thus far as a professional boxer, said he has no problem doing just that.

“When it comes down to it, I can brawl, I can box, I can mix it up any way I want to, so I feel like having a brawl with him would make me the favorite, but I’m going to box a bit and pick him apart from the outside,” Figueroa said about showcasing his boxing skills. “He’s a good opponent, it’s going to be a good fight, but I feel like I’m going to box him a little bit, pick him a part to the body, and I honestly don’t think he can handle the pressure well, or the body punching well.”

Figueroa will also be looking to bounce back from a split draw in his last fight against Julio Ceja this past November, which is the only blemish on his otherwise spotless record.

“I’m ready and excited for this fight and I feel like I’m going to surprise some people,” Figueroa said.

The main card is slated to begin at 6 p.m. CT on Showtime Pay-Per-View.