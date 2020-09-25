Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal News Photo Gallery: Wall of Valor unveiled in McAllen Delcia Lopez - September 25, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt A reflection of a mural with McAllen police officer Edelmiro ‘Eddie’ Garza Jr. is seen on a DPS Troopers vehicle during a mural unveiling at the McAllen Boys and Girls club on Friday, Sept.25,2020 in McAllen. The mural was dedicated to McAllen police officers killed in the line of duty Edelmiro Garza, Ismael Chavez and Texas DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Wearing a police officer outfit 6 year old, Brianna Garza the daughter of Edelmiro ‘Eddie’ Garza Jr. at the McAllen Boys and Girls club during the unveiling of a mural honoring her father, Ismael Chavez and DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez on Friday, Sept.25,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A mural unveiling of DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez and McAllen police officers Ismael Chavez and Edelmiro Garza at the McAllen Boys and Girls club on Friday, Sept.25,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com DPS Troopers during the mural dedication ceremonies at the McAllen Boys and Girls club on Friday, Sept.25,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A mural with McAllen police officers Ismael Chavez, DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez and Edelmiro ‘Eddie’ Garza Jr. at the McAllen Boys and Girls club on Friday, Sept.25,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A McAllen police officer chats with Brianna Garza,6, during the mural dedication for her father Edelmiro Garza at the McAllen Boys and Girls club on Friday, Sept.25,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pharr denies whistleblower allegations levied by former police chief Speaking with UTRGV students, John Leguizamo talks Latin representation in media Chilly weather on the way to the Valley Peñitas man declines plea deal in murder case Valley flood projects gain priority funding status