Chilly weather on the way to the Valley

You may need a sweater or your letterman jacket next week as a cool front is headed towards South Texas.

The National Weather Service said a cold front whould be arriving Monday that would potentially drop temperatures into the 60s by Tuesday morning and upper 50s by Wednesday morning.

“Northerly winds behind the front may create additional marine hazards, including a rough surf, tidal runup, and potential gale conditions,” The National Weather Service said in a press release. “Showers and thunderstorms are possible along the frontal boundary Monday afternoon into Monday night, with dry conditions arriving behind the front into mid week.”