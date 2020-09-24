BY VALERIE GONZALEZ

The state announced Thursday that Rio Grande Valley schools will have the option to extend their transition period into on-campus instruction by another month.

These changes, made to the Attendance and Enrollment COVID-19 guidance provided by the Texas Education Agency, allow school districts to extend their transition window by another four weeks once the plan is approved by their school board and preliminary TEA plan feedback is received.

School districts that fall within cities still struggling with a high count of COVID-19 cases will receive special consideration.

“Note: Governor Abbott’s Executive Order 30 describes certain areas of the state where certain business occupancy levels are raised to 75% and others that remain at 50%. The agency will take into consideration whether school systems are located in whole or in part in areas that remain at the 50% threshold when determining additional transition day waiver approval,” the guidance reads.

The new guidelines align with amendments Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says will be made Friday, also effectively pushing back the recommended start date for in-person instruction.

Melendez confirmed the upcoming changes to his July 14 order Thursday evening.

The original order prevented non-faith-based schools grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade from re-opening for on-campus instruction until Sept. 27.

Friday’s orders will extend that date by “roughly about four weeks,” according to Melendez.

“The health authorities order was made at a time when there was broad spread infection of the disease. Since that time, the conditions have improved although the danger still exists,” Melendez said. “Therefore, the health authority orders will be modified to represent the current COVID-19 pandemic status in Hidalgo County with the focus on returning children back to school in the safest way possible.”

The new orders will be extending the date, but those are subject to change.

“We’ll see where we are four weeks from now,” Melendez cautioned.

Friday’s order will provide more details.

Willacy County confirmed two additional cases Thursday, one woman in her 50s and another in her 60s.

Starr County reported 8 new cases from individuals who tested positive Wednesday.