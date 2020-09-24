Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD’s Kelly-Pharr Elementary was included in the U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ recognition of 367 schools for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program award.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” DeVos said in the release. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

According to the release, the recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Currently in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools. According to the release, schools are eligible for nomination after five years.

“We commend the hard work of our Kelly-Pharr students, teachers and staff and of course our parents,” PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo said in the release. “To be recognized at this level takes a lot of dedication and team effort.”

Prior to Kelly-Pharr’s award, PSJA previously had five other schools receive the award since its establishment: Raul Longoria Elementary in 1987-88, Napper Elementary in 1998-99, James Bowie Elementary — now McKeever Elementary — in 2009, and Cesar Chavez Elementary and Carmen Anaya Elementary in 2018.

Kelly-Pharr’s is now the sixth school for the district to receive this national recognition. The release stated schools will each receive their plaques and flags via mail.

“To the administrative team and Principal Trevino, congratulations for keeping learning at the forefront and ensuring every one of your students reaches their ultimate potential,” Arredondo said in the release.