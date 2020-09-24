A man was killed as a result of a two vehicle crash that occurred Thursday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez, the crash occurred around 6 p.m. on FM 490 and Wallace Road in rural Edinburg.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a Dodge SUV was traveling east on FM 490, who veered onto the westbound lane, where a Ford pickup truck was traveling west, according to Olivarez.

As a result, the Dodge SUV hit the Ford pickup truck in a head-on collision, according to Olivarez. The driver of the Dodge SUV was pronounced dead on scene, with identification pending next of kin notification.

The driver and passenger of the Ford pickup were transported to DHR Health for medical evaluation, according to Olivarez.

At this time, alcohol is not being considered as a factor, according to Olivarez.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the fatal crash.

This is a developing story.