McAllen High senior Chris Bernal is shipping up to Boston.

Bernal, a catcher for the Bulldogs, will be playing at Fenway Park this weekend as he participates in the New Balance Future Stars Series International Week, an international scouting showcase, at the home of the Boston Red Sox.

The event features 50 of the top amateur baseball players in the country split into two teams that will play three games today and Saturday at Fenway Park, which features one of the biggest attractions in all of baseball — the Green Monster, the left field fence which towers at 37 feet, 2-inches.

Bernal, a Texas State commit who also pitches for the Bulldogs, is on the National Team listed at his usual catcher position.

A breakdown of the Future Stars Series Roster prospects describes Bernal’s game as the following: “A catcher with a compact frame, and good strength throughout, Bernal is a classic catching prospect. Strong, athletic, and stout behind the plate, Bernal has displayed above average pop times and a strong, accurate throwing arm over the summer. Committed to Texas State, Bernal deploys a simple swing from an open setup. A longer bat path Bernal looks to elevate and smack balls to the gap. Not the quickest bat, but compact strength that should translate to over the fence power at some point.”

As a junior with McHi this past season, Bernal batted .489 with 22 hits, 12 RBIs and one home run in 17 games with a .990 fielding percentage. During his three years playing for the Bulldogs, Bernal holds a .388 batting average with 88 hits, 66 RBIs and four home runs.

Now, Bernal will go from playing for the Bulldogs at Ted Uhlaender Field to playing on the Boston Red Sox’ home field.

“This weekend is squarely focused on shining the spotlight on the abilities of these incredible young men. Our entire staff is dedicated to furthering these players’ development and making this experience an important stepping stone that leads each player to success in life through the game of baseball,” said Jeremy Booth, the President of Baseball Operations for the New Balance Baseball Future Stars Series.

bramos@themonitor.com