Woman accused of vandalizing houses of worship indicted

A 38-year-old McAllen woman is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning on two indictments charging her with vandalizing places of worship.

Erica Yme Garza was indicted on the charges on Sept. 9.

Prosecutors accuse her of using paint to vandalize the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle and the Temple Emanuel in McAllen on May 26, causing more than $750 but less than $30,000 in damage at each place of worship.

A similar case of vandalism occurred at the Shri Nanak Center & Shiv Shakti Temple in Edinburg, but records reflect that Garza was never charged in that case nor has she been indicted for it.

The vandalism at the three places of worship included references to the occult and anti-Semitic imagery, according to newspaper archives.

Garza is also scheduled to be arraigned on an indictment charging her with assault on a family member over allegations that she chocked a member of her family in January.

She has been free on bond since early June, jail records reflect.