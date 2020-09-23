Sister Pimentel named to TIME100 list of most influential people in the world

TIME has named Sister Norma Pimentel, a Missionary of Jesus, to the 2020 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville reported.

The full list and related tributes appear in the Oct. 5 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, and now at time.com/time100.

“I think this selection comes as a recognition for the work we do here on the border, that of restoring human dignity to those in need. It is a recognition of the generosity of the people of the Rio Grande Valley and from throughout the United States. Together we recognize that we have a responsibility.

We are a people of God, people driven by the presence of God in ourselves and in others. When we see human suffering, we cannot turn our backs, we must respond. It is my hope that this recognition will bring more understanding and help people see more clearly what we can each do to respect all human life, especially the most vulnerable,” said Pimentel.