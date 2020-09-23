Sister Norma Pimentel prepares to watch the live feed of TIME 100 Most Infuential People interview of herself by Julian Castro at the Catholic Charities Office on Wednesday, Sept.23,2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Sister Norma Pimentel in a photo with the Pope Francis at The Catholic Charities Office RGV on Wednesday, Sept.23,2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Sister Norma Pimentel talks about her work to aid thousands of Central Americans seeking safety in the U.S. at The Catholic Charities RGV Offices on Wednesday, Sept.23,2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

