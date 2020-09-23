Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal News Photo Gallery: Sister Norma Pimentel in TIME 100 Delcia Lopez - September 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Sister Norma Pimentel prepares to watch the live feed of TIME 100 Most Infuential People interview of herself by Julian Castro at the Catholic Charities Office on Wednesday, Sept.23,2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Sister Norma Pimentel smiles after watching the live feed of TIME 100 Most Influential People at the Catholic Charities Office on Wednesday, Sept.23,2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Sister Norma Pimentel places her hands on her lap as she watches the live feed of TIME 100 Most Influential People at The Catholic Charities Office RGV on Wednesday, Sept.23,2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Sister Norma Pimentel at her office at The Catholic Charities Office RGV on Wednesday, Sept.23,2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Sister Norma Pimentel in a photo with the Pope Francis at The Catholic Charities Office RGV on Wednesday, Sept.23,2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Sister Norma Pimentel watches the TIME 100 Most Infuential People interview at The Catholic Charities Office on Wednesday, Sept.23,2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Sister Norma Pimentel watches the live feed of TIME 100 Most Infuential People at The Catholic Charties Office on Wednesday, Sept.23,2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Sister Norma Pimentel talks about her work to aid thousands of Central Americans seeking safety in the U.S. at The Catholic Charities RGV Offices on Wednesday, Sept.23,2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rio Grande City launches inquiry into public utilities director Federal judge orders arbitration in police union lawsuit Man facing drug charges allegedly left evidence on cellphone Hidalgo County virus death toll reaches 1,588 Muñoz lone finalist for La Villa superintendent post