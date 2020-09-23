Muñoz lone finalist for La Villa superintendent post

The La Villa ISD Board of Trustees named Robert Muñoz the lone finalist for the school district’s superintendent position earlier this month.

According to the school district, Muñoz was selected from a pool of more than 20 applicants from across the state, following a search conducted by Abelardo Saavedra, Daniel King and law firm O’Hanlon, Demerath, & Castillo.

The district highlighted Muñoz’s more than 25 years of experience in education, stating that he’s served as a teacher, coach, special programs coordinator, college and career director, CTE director, and director of special populations as well as principal of La Villa High School — a position previously held for nearly five years.

“I am proud to return to La Villa ISD. I’ve always been a proud Cardinal at heart, and it brings me great joy to come back to a community I love,” Muñoz wrote in the statement. “While I was here, I got to know the people and students, and that gives me great confidence that we can work together to continue delivering a world-class education to all our students. While there are challenges ahead because of COVID, I am ready to hit the ground running.”

Muñoz is a graduate of La Feria High School and later earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and master of education from the University of Texas at Brownsville (now UTRGV). He is currently the president of the La Feria Lions Club International and an active member of St. Francis Xavier Church serving as a eucharist minister.

Muñoz is married to his wife of 22 years, Perla, and they have two daughters, Miah and Maya Muñoz.

La Villa ISD will finish the 21-day waiting period for the position required by state law by the end of this week.