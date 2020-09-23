Hidalgo County virus death toll reaches 1,588

Another 25 additional deaths were reported in Hidalgo County on Wednesday, and county Judge Richard F. Cortez has expressed concern in a news release over the age of those dying.

“The death toll continues and so does the tragedy of this disease,” Cortez said in the release. “Unfortunately, we are seeing younger people dying from this virus. This is a real threat that we can survive as long as we take the proper precautions. Evidence shows that it can kill any person of any age. I extend my condolences to the family and friends of those who have perished.”

The youngest among those who died includes a woman in her 20s, and three men in their 30s.

The death toll in Hidalgo County is now 1,588.

County officials also reported 164 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 31,162.

Also on Wednesday, 160 individuals were released from isolation, leaving 2,180 active cases in the county, according to the release. There have now been 27,394 people who have recovered from the virus.

Currently, there are 179 people being cared for at local hospitals, of which 62 are in intensive care units.

Also on Wednesday, Cameron County confirmed nine additional deaths due to COVID-19 in a news release, along with 42 new cases of the virus.

The death toll there is now 895, and the total cases is now 22,586.

County officials also reported on Wednesday that 72 individuals recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries there to 19,710.

County officials in Starr County confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total active cases there to 607.

So far, they have reported 2,948 recoveries of the virus, and 159 deaths.

Also on Wednesday, neighboring Willacy County reported one new case of COVID-19, according to a news release, bringing the total there to 1,174.

County officials also confirmed that there are currently 10 active cases there, and 1,147 recoveries. The COVID-19 death toll in Willacy is 48.