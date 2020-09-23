Big money, tonight’s Lotto Texas jackpot is $44 million

Would you like to win some big money? You could do that tonight as the Lotto Texas jackpot is at $44 million.

Ticket sales close at 10:02 p.m. The drawing is at 10:12 p.m.

Lottery officials say the advertised $44 million Lotto Texas jackpot for tonight is the largest since a $97 million jackpot winning ticket for the May 29, 2010 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972, located at 8902Garland Road, in Dallas, and was claimed by The Bilmar Trust.

The top 2020 Lotto Texas Retailers in the Rio Grande Valley are Town and Country Store, in McAllen and the Exxon Food Store, in Brownsville.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020