LETTERS: Congratulations, superintendent; Veteran offended; Supporting connections; Menchaca fought for independence

Congratulations, superintendent
I had the good fortune to be raised in Pharr. I attended public schools in the district and together with my parents, the teachers not only taught me academics, but served as invaluable role models who taught me to appreciate hard work and honor my community and educators. It is with these intrinsic attributes that I would like to congratulate my former boss, PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge Arredondo, for a successful first year as superintendent at my alma mater.
I first met Dr. Arredondo when he was a very young professional in 2003.
There was no doubt in my mind that this young man was going to higher places in education. After all, I observed he was being taken under the wings of some seasoned administrators with impeccable track records.
No doubt, they saw a lot of potential in this man.
Several years later he ended up being my boss! Never in my wildest imagination did I think he would eventually become superintendent of PSJA, my alma mater!
One only needs to read the social media comments of many to know the district is thriving beyond exception with his leadership and team of hard-working professionals. Congratulations, Dr. Arredondo, for a great first year at my alma mater, PSJA. The district is in good hands.
Lucille Villegas Barrera
Houston
Veteran offended
After watching a Sept. 12 caravan of Trump supporters I felt compelled to voice my opinion.
As a draft dodger Trump should not have been allowed to run for office, much less get elected.
I am a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, 1968 to 1969, known as a “boonierat,” and I saw better guys than Trump fall. I felt a hard slap on my face when I saw a banner depicting Trump as a guntoting Rambo. That is an insult on the highest level to all veterans.
Benjamin Trevino
Mission
Supporting connections
When COVID-19 forced much of our lives online in the spring, cable operators quickly took action to increase broadband adoption, including expanding discounted lowincome internet programs and opening Wi-Fi hotspots to the public.
Since then, cable providers have continued to work with Texas schools, education officials and others to make sure all students can get connected and have the opportunity to learn.
With so many schools in Texas underway virtually, broadband connectivity at home more than ever has become a vital tool for families to access educational resources for their children.
While the CARES Act has made devices available through school districts, Texas cable operators are here to help families get those devices connected to broadband. The Texas Cable Association encourages any family in need of affordable, highspeed internet to contact their local cable operator to see what discounted options may be available.
Walt Baum
President, Texas Cable Association Austin
Menchaca fought for independence
Texas history has long forgotten Antonio Menchaca, who fought for Texas independence at the Battle of San Jacinto.
Menchaca was a personal friend of Col. Jim Bowie, so he happily agreed to organize a fiesta for Davy Crockett’s arrival in San Antonio at Bowie’s request. Although Lt. Col. William Travis did not believe Tejano reports of Gen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna’s army marching toward San Antonio, Menchaca did and asked Travis for permission to move his family to safety.
Menchaca did not fight at the Alamo and would live to fight another day. At Gonzalez he rejoined Capt. Juan Seguin’s reorganized company of Tejanos and was elected to be 2nd lieutenant.
Since Menchaca was fluent in English, he became the company’s translator. When Capt. Seguin was informed by Gen. Sam Houston that his Tejanos were going to guard the sick and baggage at San Jacinto, Seguin through Menchaca explained that their fellow Tejanos died at the Alamo and they wanted to be part of the battle to defeat Santa Anna.
Unlike the Billy Bob Thornton movie about the Alamo, Seguin’s Tejanos marched in Col. Sydney Sherman’s company, although the Tejanos were the best horsemen in Houston’s army.
Texas independence was won at the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836.
After the war, Menchaca served in the Texas army as captain and commanded the local militia against Mexican General Adrian Woll’s invasion of San Antonio in September 1842, suffering a leg wound. Menchaca, along with Seguin and 18 other Tejanos, in 1875 petitioned the state comptroller about discrimination against the Tejanos that denied them their rightful pensions that were given to Texans who fought alongside them for Texas independence.
Independence was achieved with the many accomplishments and contributions from Tejanos like Antonio Menchaca.
Jack Ayoub
Harlingen