LETTERS: Congratulations, superintendent; Veteran offended; Supporting connections; Menchaca fought for independence

Congratulations, superintendent

I had the good fortune to be raised in Pharr. I attended public schools in the district and together with my parents, the teachers not only taught me academics, but served as invaluable role models who taught me to appreciate hard work and honor my community and educators. It is with these intrinsic attributes that I would like to congratulate my former boss, PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge Arredondo, for a successful first year as superintendent at my alma mater.

I first met Dr. Arredondo when he was a very young professional in 2003.

There was no doubt in my mind that this young man was going to higher places in education. After all, I observed he was being taken under the wings of some seasoned administrators with impeccable track records.

No doubt, they saw a lot of potential in this man.

Several years later he ended up being my boss! Never in my wildest imagination did I think he would eventually become superintendent of PSJA, my alma mater!

One only needs to read the social media comments of many to know the district is thriving beyond exception with his leadership and team of hard-working professionals. Congratulations, Dr. Arredondo, for a great first year at my alma mater, PSJA. The district is in good hands.

Lucille Villegas Barrera

Houston

Veteran offended

After watching a Sept. 12 caravan of Trump supporters I felt compelled to voice my opinion.

As a draft dodger Trump should not have been allowed to run for office, much less get elected.

I am a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, 1968 to 1969, known as a “boonierat,” and I saw better guys than Trump fall. I felt a hard slap on my face when I saw a banner depicting Trump as a guntoting Rambo. That is an insult on the highest level to all veterans.

Benjamin Trevino

Mission

Supporting connections

When COVID-19 forced much of our lives online in the spring, cable operators quickly took action to increase broadband adoption, including expanding discounted lowincome internet programs and opening Wi-Fi hotspots to the public.

Since then, cable providers have continued to work with Texas schools, education officials and others to make sure all students can get connected and have the opportunity to learn.

With so many schools in Texas underway virtually, broadband connectivity at home more than ever has become a vital tool for families to access educational resources for their children.

While the CARES Act has made devices available through school districts, Texas cable operators are here to help families get those devices connected to broadband. The Texas Cable Association encourages any family in need of affordable, highspeed internet to contact their local cable operator to see what discounted options may be available.