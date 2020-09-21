Ricin letters sent to law enforcement agencies in the RGV

A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to the White House, is also suspected of sending similar poisoned envelopes to law enforcement agencies in the Rio Grande Valley.

The letter had been intercepted earlier this week before it reached the White House. The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Envelopes containing ricin were also mailed to law enforcement agencies in the Rio Grande Valley, according to another law enforcement official. The official did not say which agencies were sent the envelopes but said they are believed to have been mailed by the same person who sent one to the White House.

The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.