Suspect identified in mailing of ricin-filled envelopes

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra says he received an envelope containing the deadly toxin ricin.

“I can confirm that envelopes containing the deadly toxin ricin, was mailed to me and three of my detention staff. At this time due to an active federal investigation I cannot make any further comments but a media release will be sent out tomorrow. No injuries were sustained,” Guerra said in a Twitter post.

The Mission Police Department also confirmed that it received an envelope containing ricin.

The Associated Press reported Monday morning that poisoned envelopes had been sent to law enforcement agencies in the Rio Grande Valley.

The news followed reports that a woman sent a ricin poisoned envelope to the White House.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested her at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo.

Mission police spokesman Art Flores confirmed on Monday that Mission police arrested the suspect in March 2019.

Flores, however, declined to comment further on the arrest.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has identified the suspect as Pascale Ferrier, citing U.S. court records provided to the outlet.

Hidalgo County court records indicate Ferrier was arrested on March 12, 2019 on charges of tampering with a government record and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Those charges were dismissed, court records indicate.