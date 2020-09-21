Police arrest Alton man after chase, altercation in orchard

Alton police say they used force on Sunday on a man accused of stealing a purse who fled into an orchard and threatened an officer with harm before threatening himself.

“After ongoing attempts to de-escalate the situation peacefully were unsuccessful, the officers escalated their use of force with O.C. Spray and a Taser to apprehend the suspect,” Alton police said in a Facebook post. “Heriberto Salinas was taken to a local hospital where he was medically cleared.”

Police allege Salinas attacked a woman on Saturday at 815 S. Shary Road and stole her purse and cellphone.

“Officers checked the area and saw a vehicle matching the description given by the victim. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, however the driver evaded Officers by vehicle then by foot. The suspect was not located,” police said.

The next day, police tried to pull over a black Kia in the 1800 block of Mahala Street for a traffic violation, but the driver evaded to the area of 4 Mile and Shary Road, authorities say.

“The suspect then exited the vehicle and evaded on foot northbound through some orchards. The officer chased the suspect and caught up to him at which time the Officer recognized the individuals as Heriberto Salinas the suspect to the Robbery that occurred a day prior,” according to the social media post.

Alton police say the officer saw that Salinas had a sharp object in his hand and was threatening the officer with bodily harm before threatening to harm himself, police say.

Salinas is charged with robbery, harassment of a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and reckless driving, jail records show.

He remains jailed on $1,525,000 in bonds.