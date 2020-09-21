Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Cancer survivors participate in the Parade of Gold Joel Martinez - September 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Three time cancer survivor Leighton De la Rosa, 3, waves from a slow moving car as young cancer survivors and their families participate in the Parade of Gold in front of the Edinburg Conference Center on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Young cancer survivors and their families participate in the Parade of Gold in front of the Edinburg Conference Center on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Attendees bow their heads before young cancer survivors and their families participate in the Parade of Gold in front of the Edinburg Conference Center on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Young cancer survivors and their families participate in the Parade of Gold in front of the Edinburg Conference Center on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) An attendee dressed in costume waves as young cancer survivors and their families participate in the Parade of Gold in front of the Edinburg Conference Center on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Cancer survivor Miranda Gloria, 9, waves from the back of a car as young cancer survivors and their families participate in the Parade of Gold in front of the Edinburg Conference Center on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Attendees wave has young cancer survivors and their families participate in the Parade of Gold in front of the Edinburg Conference Center on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo county sheriff’s deputies show support before young cancer survivors and their families participate in the Parade of Gold in front of the Edinburg Conference Center on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Attendees show their support as young cancer survivors and their families participate in the Parade of Gold in front of the Edinburg Conference Center on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Cancer survivor Rodrigo San Vicente, 8, receives a high five from a other superhero after young cancer survivors and their families participated in the Parade of Gold in front of the Edinburg Conference Center on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RGV school districts secure innovative equipment to fight COVID-19 spread Valley residents recognized in NYC for Down syndrome awareness DHR Health holds parade for youngsters who survived cancer Edinburg murder suspect to raise self-defense claim Mercedes man accused of trying to have sex with 13-year-old girl