LETTERS: Neither party has done much; Media spin for Trump; Lip service, but no action; Fading memory

Neither party has done much

On Sept. 7 The Monitor hosted two of the current big guns of the Letters page to a virtual standoff. Messrs. Jake Longoria and Bill Williams went at it defending their two parties, neither of which deserve any defense.

In summary, Mr. Longoria defended Mr. Trump’s late actions, made disparaging remarks about Mrs. Pelosi and managed to certify the naming of the virus as possibly Mr. Trump’s only great accomplishment.

Mr. Williams offered great facts that are, unfortunately, anywhere from two to 60 years old and current accusations of who’s in love with whom on the world diplomatic stage. He adds some predictions of things to come which, if measured against Mr. Trump’s current batting average on promises, probably won’t happen. It is true that Mr. Williams has the easier job because there are so many current mistakes to criticize.

However, the fact remains that over the past five presidents neither party has done much of anything for the Americans public of any age race, creed, ethnicity or sexual preference except get a few basic needs past the unreasoning objections of the other party. Meanwhile our infrastructure, post office and our concern for others, to name only a few, have deteriorated to an unacceptably low level.

How do we “go back to our nation’s classical liberal roots”? I am sure I don’t have all the answers, but we could start by pulling up and rereading the commentary that appeared above and to the left of the two letters suggesting we remove the aisles from the Capitol and seat the delegations only by state, not party.

Your turn! Write something suggesting a better America. Don’t just whine about it.

Ned Sheats

Mission

Media spin for Trump

It’s funny how the rightwing media try to spin the truth around to serve Trump. After it came out that Trump had said that the Marines who had died in France were losers and that the military personnel who fought in Vietnam were stupid for doing so, the right-wing media went all about doing damaged control for Trump.

Rush Limbaugh has not stopped spinning the facts, saying that Trump never said that. Unless Rush was there he can’t make that assessment.

Now let the people be the judge of the Fox reporter’s story. Just remember it’s a proven fact that Trump made some idiotic comments about Sen. John McCain, who was a prisoner of war for five years during Vietnam. Trump said McCain was no war hero because he was captured during the Vietnam War, and that in fact he was a loser and Trump only loves winners.

And this is the man people want to give four more years. Go out and vote this loser out. America needs a president who is for the people.